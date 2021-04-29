Lowe's To Host National Hiring Day On May 4 To Hire More Than 50,000 Store Associates

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lowe's To Host National Hiring Day On May 4 To Hire More Than 50,000 Store Associates

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Home to any possibility, Lowe's is making it easy to start a career with available seasonal, part-time and full-time positions at 1,700-plus stores nationwide -

- Candidates can interview and receive on-the-spot offers to join one of World's Most Admired Companies -

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busiest season for home improvement continues, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) will host a National Hiring Day to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start a part-time job or a full-time career. Lowe's is hiring more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates. Candidates can apply in-person at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

Lowe's has available roles for any qualified applicant 18 or older, from students and military service members to retirees, including overnight and daytime roles. Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles. Lowe's hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year and is rounding out its team to help customers with every project they take on across their total home this spring and summer.

"National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe's," said Janice Dupr, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources. "Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success."

Lowe's offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. In fact, nearly 200 current store managers kicked off their Lowe's careers in seasonal roles. The company provides on-the-job learning with innovative tools, including an app that delivers customized product training in the aisles to ensure associates in all roles have the knowledge to confidently help customers.

In the spirit of building the best team, Lowe's provides competitive pay and quarterly profit-sharing bonuses for hourly associates. The company also offers a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.

At a time when home and safety have never been more important, Lowe's provided nearly $1.3 billion in 2020 in COVID-related support for associates, communities and store safety. This year, Fortune recognized Lowe's as the No. 1 Most Admired Specialty Retailer and one of the World's Most Admired Companies.

No reservation or resumes are required for National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event and career opportunities at Lowe's by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Steve Salazar
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-host-national-hiring-day-on-may-4-to-hire-more-than-50-000-store-associates-301279970.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)