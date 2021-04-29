CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:JELD, Financial) today announced the company will host its inaugural Investor Day webcast on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The day will feature presentations from JELD-WEN executive leadership, who will discuss the Company's vision and long-term strategy for growth and shareholder value creation, as well as question and answer sessions. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. EDT.

A link to the Investor Day webcast and supporting content, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor and DANA in Europe; and Corinthian, Stegbar, and Breezway in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-holding-inc-to-host-inaugural-investor-day-webcast-301279426.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.