Viasat Secures Supplemental Type Certificate Approval to Install In-Flight Connectivity on Select Bombardier Challenger 600-Series Business Jets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Viasat Secures Supplemental Type Certificate Approval to Install In-Flight Connectivity on Select Bombardier Challenger 600-Series Business Jets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Ku Advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC) system on select Bombardier Challenger 600 series business jets, including the Challenger 604, Challenger 605 and Challenger 650.

Receiving this certification enables Viasat and its MRO partners to offer a competitively priced, near-global IFC solution for current Bombardier Challenger 600 series aircraft owners looking to significantly upgrade their IFC performance and coverage over existing air-to-ground or L-band systems. The Viasat Ku Advanced IFC system offers faster speeds as compared to an L-band system, enabling passengers and crew to enjoy an enhanced connectivity experience across the world's most heavily traveled flight routes.

Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's business area director, Business Aviation commented, "With this new STC, current Challenger 600 business jet owners and operators no longer need to be left behind using a sub-par IFC system. We are paving the way for them to cost-effectively take advantage of Viasat's increased speeds and near global coverageoffered through the Ku Advanced service."

Viasat Ku Advanced packages are available with highly competitive speeds for service over the continental U.S., and globally. Additionally, the Ku Advanced offering enables customers to rollover unused data, leverage regional and hourly service plans and stream audio and video content. Viasat, via its MRO partners, is now offering its Ku Advanced business jet connectivity at new, lower installed prices starting around $300,000.

Viasat collaborated with Aerospace Design & Compliance to secure the STC on the select Challenger 600 series aircraft. The FAA-approved IFC hardware is available today.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected].

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they areon the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the experience passengers and crew can expect on Bombardier Challenger 600 series aircraft as it relates to speed, coverage, performance and installation costs. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-secures-supplemental-type-certificate-approval-to-install-in-flight-connectivity-on-select-bombardier-challenger-600-series-business-jets-301279757.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)