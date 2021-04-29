Lennox unveils Model L at commercial product showcase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lennox unveils Model L at commercial product showcase

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global leader in HVACR develops ultra-efficient rooftop unit, revolutionary control system

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 29, 2021

DALLAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International (NYSE: LII), a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, officially revealed the Model L packaged rooftop line during the first-ever Lennox Commercial Product Showcase. The light commercial HVAC system features an all-new rooftop controller, the Lennox CORE Control System and Service App, which was a finalist in the 2021 AHR Expo Innovation Awards.

Lennox International unveiled the Model L packaged rooftop line during its commercial product showcase.

The Model L packaged rooftop line boasts efficiency ratings among the highest in the industry with leadership models in SEER, IEER, and EER. Featuring both gas-electric and electric-electric units, the Model L is available from 3 to 25 tons of nominal cooling capacity.

"The Model L kicks off the rooftop revolution and sets the bar for a premium light commercial product," said Elliott Zimmer, EVP, president & COO at Lennox International. "We spent years working with our customers to develop a product that could meet the complex needs of today's building owners. Industry-leading energy efficiency, comprehensive indoor air quality solutions, advanced system diagnostics, and a truly game-changing new control system help us deliver on our vision to be the most innovative commercial HVAC solutions provider in the industry."

Model L rooftop units were designed to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership through variable speed components and intelligent operation.

Packed full of innovative features, the heart of the Model L is the new Lennox CORE Control System and Service App. The CORE Service App was developed to replace the traditional user interface to provide quicker navigation for installation, network integration, and service.

Using the advanced diagnostic and sensor system, the controller can communicate superheat, sub-cool, and other system performance details without hooking up gauges to the unit's refrigeration system. This critical performance information is available through open third-party communication protocols like BACnet and LonTalk.

"The CORE Control System has helped revolutionize the way information is handled within the HVACR industry by truly embracing open integration," said Bobby DiFulgentiz, vice president of commercial product management and marketing. "The diagnostic capabilities of the Model L provide a deep understanding of unit performance and we have made all of this rich information available to any third-party building automation system through popular open protocols. This gives our customers the flexibility to choose the building controls system that works best for them."

For more information about the Model L, visit https://www.lennoxcommercial.com/l

About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-unveils-model-l-at-commercial-product-showcase-301279932.html

SOURCE Lennox International

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)