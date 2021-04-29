Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.804 on the Common Stock and $0.731 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 27, 2021, and are payable June 15, 2021, to stockholders of record May 21, 2021. It is the 366th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 147th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

