GOL announces Investor Update

SO PAULO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Areas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, provides an Investor Update. All information is presented in Brazilian Reais (R$). The information below is preliminary and unaudited .

Historically, the 2nd quarter of the year is a transition period to low season demand and due to the worsening of the pandemic and the increase in restrictions of circulation imposed by states, GOL's current capacity planning scenario assumes a 40% reduction in 2Q21 compared to 1Q21. To adapt operating costs to current levels of sales and demand, GOL will operate 63 aircraft in its network, which will represent 70% of the average fleet operated at the end of 4Q20 and 377% or 3.8x higher compared to the same quarter of 2020. Revenue for the quarter ended June 2021 is expected to decrease approximately 35% compared to the quarter ended March 2021.

GOL expects to end 2Q21 with R$4.2 billion in liquidity and R$14.8 billion in adjusted net debt. Several important initiatives are relevant to ensure that the Company maintains liquidity at the levels expected for the end of 2Q21.

With the objective of assisting investors and analysts in understanding how GOL is approaching its short-term planning, the Company is also sharing the metrics below:

Metrics 2Q21E

Preliminary Brazil Quarterly GDP Variation (%) Domestic Routes Served (average) / % of 2Q20 Average Operating Fleet / % of 2Q20 Load Factor (%) -2.5% ~114 / ~223% ~63 / ~377% ~79% Net Operating Revenues (R$ BN) / % of 2Q20 Other Revenue (cargo, loyalty, other) EBITDA Margin EBIT Margin CAPEX (R$ MM) Net Cash Burn (R$/day) Average fuel price per liter Average exchange rate Gross Global Scope 1 emissions (000 m t CO2) Total Fuel Consumed (1,000 liters per RPK) Greenhouse Gas Emissions/Flight Hour (t CO2) ~1.0 / ~290% 15% of revenues 11% to 13% -1% to +1% ~160 Neutral R$3.20 - R$3.30 R$5.40 R$ 5.50 ~314.6 ~30.0 ~7.4 Total Liquidity3 (R$ BN) Net Debt4 (R$ BN) Net Debt / LTM EBITDA Ratio4,5 (x) ~4.2 ~14.8 ~11x Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) Operating CASK Ex-fuel RPK - Domestic & Total vs. 2Q20 ASK Domestic & Total vs. 2Q20 Seats Domestic & Total vs. 2Q20 Down ~15% Down ~27% Up ~340% Up ~330% Up ~540% (1) Sequential; Source: Brazilian Central Bank. (2) Excluding non-operating expenses and depreciation related to fleet idleness and personnel-related costs of approximately R$950 million in 2Q21 and R$918 million in 2Q20. (3) Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivables and deposits (does not include unencumbered assets). (4) Excluding perpetual bonds and exchangeable notes. (5) Pro-forma, excluding non-operating expenses and depreciation.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55(11) 2128-4700

Media Relations

Becky Nye, Montieth & Company

[email protected]

+1 646 864 3517



About GOL Linhas Areas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in So Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-announces-investor-update-301280190.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Areas Inteligentes S.A.