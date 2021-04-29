Vyaire Medical Uses Talend to Help Successfully Scale Production with Healthy Data to Combat COVID-19

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vyaire Medical Uses Talend to Help Successfully Scale Production with Healthy Data to Combat COVID-19

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global healthcare manufacturer to share their incredible story at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2021

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced that Vyaire Medical, the largest company in the global healthcare ecosystem fully dedicated to respiratory care, relied on Talend to help successfully meet the unprecedented spike in demand for ventilator equipment in 2020 and beyond. Based on real-time access to trusted information from the factory floor to the boardroom, Vyaire gained the agility and insight needed to optimize their supply chain and significantly scale production from six units per day of a single ventilator line to 600.

Talend Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.)

Ed Rybicki, senior vice president and CIO of Vyaire Medical, will share the company's story at the upcoming virtual Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place on Thursday, May 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern. In his presentation, Rybicki will discuss the importance of a healthy data environment to meet the unprecedented demands of COVID-19. He'll also address how he delivered flexibility and scale for his organization with a cloud-based enterprise data platform.

Talend's Talend Data Fabric is a unified platform that delivers complete, clean and uncompromised data in real-time. As more data is ingested and analyzed, Talend helps organizations confidently drive insights using their data to quickly make decisions that can accelerate revenue, innovate faster, and reduce cost and risk.

To attend Vyaire Medical's session on May 6 at the virtual Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, please register here.

About Talend
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities,to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score, an industry-first innovation thatinstantly assessesthereliabilityof any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 6,000 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vyaire-medical-uses-talend-to-help-successfully-scale-production-with-healthy-data-to-combat-covid-19-301279945.html

SOURCE Talend Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)