The Home Depot Announces New and Enhanced Disaster Preparedness Resources

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Home Depot Announces New and Enhanced Disaster Preparedness Resources

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --With the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recognizing May 915 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the month of May as National Wildfire Preparedness Month, The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is offering new and enhanced resources for natural disaster preparedness and is encouraging customers to prepare early for all natural disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

A variety of digital resources and tools to help guide customers throughout a natural disaster, from critical readiness topics to storm recovery and disaster relief, are now available on HomeDepot.com. The online experience includes:

  • The Home Depot Weather Center Hub: Access the online destination for resources surrounding natural disasters on homedepot.com/weathercenter, including a new Storm Preparedness supply checklist ranging from flashlights and tie-downs to insurance information and baby food. The Home Depot Weather Center also curates information from government agencies and The Home Depot Foundation partners, like The American Red Cross.
  • Disaster Preparedness Workshops: The Home Depot offers free livestream and on-demand classes, including a Hurricane & Preparedness Workshop and an all-new Wildfire Preparedness Workshop led by Home Depot experts. The 60-minute online workshops will begin in June and registration will be available on homedepot.com/workshops.
  • Step-By-Step Guides & Videos: The Home Depot Weather Center offers access to preparedness guides and videos, ranging from how to build a disaster supply kit to generator safety tips. For customers who want help, The Home Depot offers professional home services to assist with disaster preparedness projects like storm shutter repair and storm shutter removal.

"It's never too early to prepare for a natural disaster, and we're here to help communities from preparation through recovery," said Pete Capel, vice president of field merchandising, who oversees emergency response and disaster recovery efforts at The Home Depot. "From the enhancement of our Weather Center to online workshops, customers can rely on The Home Depot for readiness resources throughout the year."

Natural Disaster Recovery Resources
The Home Depot Foundation works alongside its national nonprofit partners, including Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope, to fortify warehouses across the nation with relief supplies ahead of disaster season. In the wake of disasters, the Foundation responds to meet immediate needs with disaster kits and remains in the impacted areas after the storm strikes to provide long-term recovery support with Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force and its nonprofit partners.

To date in 2021, The Home Depot Foundation has committed $4.1 million to disaster response in areas impacted by tornadoes, wildfires and hurricanes. Most recently, the Foundation committed up to $500,000 to help communities rebuild from this year's historic winter storms, Uri and Viola.

About The Home Depot
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-announces-new-and-enhanced-disaster-preparedness-resources-301279725.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)