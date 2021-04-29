Meritor South Carolina Facility Produces Its One Millionth Air Disc Brake for Commercial Vehicles

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Meritor South Carolina Facility Produces Its One Millionth Air Disc Brake for Commercial Vehicles

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YORK, S.C., April 29, 2021

YORK, S.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that its York, South Carolina manufacturing facility has produced its one millionth air disc brake, contributing to Meritor's production of more than 10 million air disc brakes worldwide since 1981.

Meritor offers a full line-up of hydraulic and air disc brakes for Class 5-8 trucks and trailers. These include single and dual piston designs, as well as a wide range of pad and rotor sizes to accommodate virtually any application or duty-cycle.

"Our air disc brakes have been embraced by OEMs and fleets as a high-performing, safe braking solution, and that is largely due to the production quality and high standards of our York team," said Saad Malik, general manager of Front Axles, Brakes and Trailer for Meritor. "We appreciate the OEMs that have shown confidence and trust in this product and the team members who have helped us reach this important production milestone."

Opened in 1980, the 275,000-square-foot facility also manufactures drum brake components for Class 5-8 vehicles and provides axle assembly services. Over the past five years, Meritor has invested approximately $25 million in air disc brake production at the York facility. The site, which employs 350 people, has added more than 50 jobs in recent years to support increased production.

"Our team is wholly dedicated to providing operational excellence at every turn. We're all proud of the products we manufacture and the critical role they play in the safety of today's commercial vehicles," said Edward DeBro, site manager for York.

About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-south-carolina-facility-produces-its-one-millionth-air-disc-brake-for-commercial-vehicles-301279981.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)