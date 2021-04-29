APR Energy Secures Contracts to Provide Up to 330MW of Baseload Power in Mexico

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

APR Energy Secures Contracts to Provide Up to 330MW of Baseload Power in Mexico

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, April 29, 2021

LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - APR Energy Ltd. ("APR"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO), announced today that it has secured contracts to utilize 10 gas turbines rated for up to 330MW of generation capacity for the summer peaking protocol across three sites in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. This is APR's third consecutive year supplying baseload generation in the region during the summer months when the region experiences acute electricity deficits impacting the local population and industry. APR is uniquely positioned to fulfil demanding timelines to deliver electricity utilizing its expertise and extending its track-record of providing fast-track power to projects around the world. APR expects these Mexicali projects to become operational during the second quarter of 2021 and continue through the third quarter of 2021.

Bing Chen, CEO of Atlas, commented, "APR has consistently delivered operational excellence over the past two years in Mexicali, and we expect the same for this year as we continue to provide services to the people and companies of the region with reliable turnkey solutions. By leveraging APR's track record in the Mexican market and growing local partnerships, we look forward to working with the national and regional government authorities, utilities, and private industry to provide both fast-track and longer-term solutions, ensuring reliable and affordable power in the coming years."

Brian Rich, President and COO of APR, commented, "We are proud of our team's commitment to deliver and build upon our relationships over the past years by providing the right solutions to satisfy much needed power generation on a fast-track basis. We look forward to continuing our strong track record this year, while developing opportunities for APR in other regions of the country."

About Atlas Corp.
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

About APR Energy
APR Energy provides rapidly deployable power and long-term generation solutions to governments, utilities, and industries around the world. For more information, visit aprenergy.com.

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act) concerning future events, including forward-looking statements regarding when the Mexicali projects will become operational and the duration thereof, the financial contribution or impact from these contracts and APR's continued business in the region. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "will," "may," "potential," "should" and similar expressions are forwardlooking statements. These forward-looking statements represent Atlas' estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are estimates and assumptions reflecting the judgment of senior management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the potential for delays in the commencement of operations and early termination of the contracts; and other factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Atlas' Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F filed on March 19, 2021.

Atlas and APR expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in Atlas' and APR's views or expectations, or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apr-energy-secures-contracts-to-provide-up-to-330mw-of-baseload-power-in-mexico-301280143.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)