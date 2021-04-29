Logo
Converge Partners with Lucira Health to Provide First Single-Use, PCR Quality Over the Counter COVID-19 At-Home Test

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 29, 2021

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, in partnership with Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for over-the-counter sale of the LUCIRA CHECK IT test kit that delivers PCR quality molecular accuracy in 30 minutes or less at home.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.)

This product is the first and only FDA EUA authorized, single-use, over the counter molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can be self-administered by individuals at home. The Lucira test is also FDA EUA authorized for use in a physician's office. It is authorized and available for individuals with or without symptoms and can be ordered from lucirahealth.com for $55. Converge partnered with Lucira to support people who would like to quickly receive confirmation of their test results for work and other needs by developing a secure, text-based way for people with smartphones to receive a free LUCI PASS and verified test to their phone.

"Converge is honored to have been part of the development of the first FDA EUA authorized, self-administered COVID-19 home test," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "The opportunity to use Converge's solution capabilities in partnership with Lucira's health testing platform is an exciting use of technology to help others monitor their health in a positive and empowering way. The ability to order and test for COVID-19 at home is a huge step forward in increased access to health options that fit every lifestyle. Additionally, the verification of a negative COVID test via the LUCI PASS brings us one step closer to in-person interactions, creating shared trust to safely travel, work, or attend events with others."

"Seeing the LUCI PASS in action at a recent Philadelphia 76ers game was really exciting. It shows how something as simple as a digital Lucira test result verification can play a role in helping the economy reopen. Users simply take the Lucira at home test and use the LUCI portal to obtain their LUCI PASS with their verified negative COVID test result," said Dr. Jonathan Gough, Project Lead for Lucira. "We designed LUCI to be intuitive and easy to use. It doesn't even require an app. It's something anyone with a smartphone can use and it opens up a world of possibility for users to easily show their negative COVID status to attend events like NBA games, work, and travel."

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About Lucira Health, Inc.
Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA CHECK IT (OTC) and LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (RX) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-partners-with-lucira-health-to-provide-first-single-use-pcr-quality-over-the-counter-covid-19-at-home-test-301280169.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

