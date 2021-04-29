Caterpillar Earnings: A Street-Beating Quarter

Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on April 29.

The heavy equipment manufacturer posted earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street's estimates thanks to its cost-cutting initiatives and a rise in construction sales. Strong end-user demand also helped.

The company's shares surged 2.88% to $239 per share following the earnings announcement.

A look at the quarter

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company recorded adjusted earnings per share of $2.87, up 48% as compared to the prior-year quarter. Analysts had predicted EPS of $1.94. Revenue of $11.9 billion surged 12% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed expectations of $11.1 billion.

Operating profit amounted to $1.814 billion, up 29% from the same period last year thanks to higher sales volume and profit from financial products. This was partially negated by mounting selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, research and development expenses and unfavourable price realization.

Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby commented:

"I'm proud of our global team's strong performance as they continue to serve our customers. We're encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks. Our dedicated team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

The company exited the quarter with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash.

Segment performance

Sales in the Energy and Transportation division stood at $4.5 billion, up 4% from the prior year. Within the segment, the oil and gas and power generation segments witnessed growth in sales. The operating profit climbed 11% in the first quarter to $666 million.

Resource Industries' sales jumped 6% to $2.2 billion on high demand for both mining and heavy construction equipment. Likewise, the operating profit climbed 8% in the reported quarter to $328 million on the back of lower manufacturing and research and development expenses.

Construction Industries' sales were $5.46 billion, up 27% on account of strong sales volume. Operating profit came in at $1.03 billion, which reflected a growth of 62%.

Geographically, consolidated sales were up 31% in Asia Pacific, 24% in Latin America and 13% in the Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) segment. Sales remained flat in North America.

The industrial giant said that the primary production facilities across all its three main segments are now functioning. However, some facilities are running at reduced capacities.

In view of trimming costs, the company has also held back on increasing annual salaries as well as bonuses for many employees and senior executives.

Looking forward

Caterpillar, a bellwether for economic development, has been experiencing business slowdown (mainly in the U.S.) on account of the pandemic and the negative impact of the U.S.-China trade feud. Sales of mining trucks, bulldozers and other equipment have softened as buyers are postponing capital expenditure. Nonetheless, a fast economic recovery in China coupled with a rise in residential activity in North America is expected to boost retail sales in the second quarter.

