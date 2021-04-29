Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.43 per share and the market cap of $667.7 million, Helix Energy Solutions Group stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Helix Energy Solutions Group is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Helix Energy Solutions Group stock might be a value trap is because Helix Energy Solutions Group has an Altman Z-score of 1.24, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.58, which is in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Helix Energy Solutions Group at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Helix Energy Solutions Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Helix Energy Solutions Group over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Helix Energy Solutions Group has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $733.6 million and earnings of $0.14 a share. Its operating margin is 2.57%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Helix Energy Solutions Group is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Helix Energy Solutions Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Helix Energy Solutions Group is 6.9%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.3%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Helix Energy Solutions Group's ROIC is 12.36 while its WACC came in at 31.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Helix Energy Solutions Group is shown below:

