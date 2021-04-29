Logo
3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

They have expanded their spending for the purchase of property, plant and equipment

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The following three companies have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, substantially increasing the funds allocated to their purchase of fixed assets. This could indicate that the executives of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce and supply, which would ideally bring in higher revenues.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are also optimistic about these stocks, as they have produced positive ratings for them.

Meituan

The first company that makes the cut is Meituan (

MPNGF, Financial), a Chinese company that owns and operates an online platform that facilitates trading between consumers and merchants.

Meituan allocated approximately $1.72 billion to the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full-year 2020, increasing dramatically from nearly $55.21 million allocated in 2015.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total sales will increase by 58% to $27.751 billion this year, by 44% to $39.965 billion in 2022 and by 24% to $49.513 billion in 2023. The company is expected to report a net loss of 34 cents per share this year, but shift to a profit of 19 cents per share in 2022 and 33 cents per share in 2023.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of approximately $51.60 per share.

The stock traded at $40.03 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $242.16 billion and a price-book ratio of 15.37 (versus the industry median of 1.84). The share price has risen by 206.74% over the past year.

Copart Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Copart Inc (

CPRT, Financial), a Dallas, Texas-based online provider of auctions and vehicle remarketing services to its clients in North America and internationally.

Copart Inc allocated $592 million to the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full fiscal year 2020, increasing 44.5% from approximately $79 million allocated in full fiscal year 2015.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total revenue will increase by 12.40% to $2.48 billion in full fiscal year 2021 and by 10.20% to $2.73 billion in full fiscal year 2022. This should provide a strong support to earnings growth, with EPS projected to increase by 24% to $3.19 per share this year and by 12.85% to $3.60 per share in 2022.

On Wall Street, the stock has one strong buy, one buy and nine hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $132 per share.

The stock traded at $123.28 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $29.13 billion after a 54% increase over that past year. The price-book ratio is 9.9 versus the industry median of 2.22.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC

The third company that makes the cut is Horizon Therapeutics PLC (

HZNP, Financial), an Irish biotech developer of treatments for patients affected by rare and rheumatic diseases.

Horizon spent $169.85 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full year 2020, which increased dramatically from full year 2015 when $7.16 million was spent on the acquisition of fixed assets.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total sales will come in at $2.8 billion in 2021 (up 27.30% year over year) and at $3.49 billion in 2022 (up 24.60% year over year). Earnings are expected to decline a little bit this year, down 6.4% to $3.63 per share (compared to $3.88 in 2020), but start rising again in 2022 up to $5.06 per share. Over the next five years, earnings per share are projected to increase by an annual average growth rate of 14%.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of buy for an average target price of $114.92 per share.

The stock was trading at $95 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $21.29 billion following a 163.60% increase that took place over the past 52 weeks. The price-book ratio is 5.23 versus the industry median of 2.53.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso