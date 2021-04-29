Logo
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Oppo

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC owns 351 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miracle+mile+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 301,143 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,096,982 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,256,395 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.88%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 680,556 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 370,052 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 760,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 477,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.74 and $116.07, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,256,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 536,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 700,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 213,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 492,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 218,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accolade Inc. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.

Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 83.16%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC still held 19,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8%. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC still held 36,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 41.51%. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC still held 201,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 91.95%. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC still held 4,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 88.49%. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC still held 6,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 65.7%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC still held 19,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC keeps buying

