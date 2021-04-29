Logo
Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Walt Disney Co, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Merck Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Minot Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Walt Disney Co, Packaging Corp of America, Cardinal Health Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Merck Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Minot Wealth Management LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Minot Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minot+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Minot Wealth Management LLC
  1. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) - 920,090 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.77%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,227 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,552 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,129 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,467 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $145.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $320.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 52.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 920,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 475.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 224,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 900.38%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 21,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 251.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 266.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 95.61%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $195.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Minot Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

