Well Done, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector

USMV, BSCL, SIL, IAU, MTUM, DGRO, XMLV, GNTX, VOO, EEMV, XSLV, HBAN, EFAV, RPG, VOE, BSCM, TCF, RSP, DTN, SPY, SCHE, XOM, MLHR, VWO, VIG, SUI, DON, DWM, DSI, MRO, SLV, BABA, Sold Out: SHY, IGV, IHI, T, NUM, AMJ,

Investment company Well Done, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Global X Silver Miners ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Well Done, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Well Done, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 121 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 323,941 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,701 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 161,861 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 580,487 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 108,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $383.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 125.87%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $431.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $268.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 116.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 88.42%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.