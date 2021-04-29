Logo
Well Done, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Well Done, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Global X Silver Miners ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Well Done, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Well Done, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Well Done, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/well+done%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Well Done, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 121 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 323,941 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,701 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 161,861 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  5. Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 580,487 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 108,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $383.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 125.87%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $431.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $268.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 116.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 88.42%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc (NUM)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.



