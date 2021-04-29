Logo
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Novartis AG, Sells Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, MongoDB Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Novartis AG, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Equity Residential, sells Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, MongoDB Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Compass Minerals International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aevitas+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,066 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 53,838 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,207 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,051 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 30,799 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 15,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 24,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 109.70%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $227.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.26 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $64.

Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc..

1. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
