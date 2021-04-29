Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Veeva Systems Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: VEEV,

VEEV, Added Positions: CRM, AMD, MA, CGNT, CGNT, PING, SPSC, MIME, VIAV, UPLD, CYBR, VRNT,

CRM, AMD, MA, CGNT, CGNT, PING, SPSC, MIME, VIAV, UPLD, CYBR, VRNT, Reduced Positions: PYPL, CTXS, MSFT, PANW, GOOG, GOOGL, NEWR, OMCL,

Investment company Lannebo Fonder AB Current Portfolio ) buys Veeva Systems Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Ping Identity Holding Corp, SPS Commerce Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, New Relic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2021Q1, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 39 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lannebo Fonder AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lannebo+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 315,000 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 165,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%

Lannebo Fonder AB initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 78.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 78.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $44.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in SPS Commerce Inc by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $95.33 and $115.95, with an estimated average price of $105.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.