American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Square Inc

- New Purchases: NOC, FTAI, CZR, AMT, VNET, SWCH, GDS, CD, ARE, CLNY, DEI, CSGP, CCI, IIPR, EQIX, INVH, SBAC, MGM, DS, HGV, TLT, REXR, TRNO, PLD,
- Added Positions: MRK, BMY, ESS, ALL, AMGN, VRTX, VTRS, SRE, INTC, JNJ, GE, BXP, LLY, PNW, EQR, BUD, EIX, KO, LVS,
- Reduced Positions: RDS.A, SQ, ADBE, PPG, AMP, MCHP,
- Sold Out: BP,
- American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,455,336 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 839,100 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $338.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 94.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 64.94%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46. The stock is now traded at around $286.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.
