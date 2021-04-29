Logo
American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Square Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company American Assets Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Allstate Corp, Essex Property Trust Inc, sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Square Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, American Assets Investment Management, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Assets Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Assets Investment Management, LLC
  1. American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,455,336 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 839,100 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $338.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 94.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 64.94%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46. The stock is now traded at around $286.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Assets Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

