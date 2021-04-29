American Assets Capital Advisers Buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Chindata Group Holdings, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

New Purchases: HGV, CPT, AVB, UDR, ESS, VAC,

HGV, CPT, AVB, UDR, ESS, VAC, Added Positions: VNET, CD, MGM, CLNY, FTAI, AMT,

VNET, CD, MGM, CLNY, FTAI, AMT, Reduced Positions: CCI, ELS, ARE, SUI, GDS, SBAC, TRNO, EQIX, CZR, BEPC, INVH, SWCH, BIPC, DS,

CCI, ELS, ARE, SUI, GDS, SBAC, TRNO, EQIX, CZR, BEPC, INVH, SWCH, BIPC, DS, Sold Out: NSA, COLD, QTS, CONE, AMH,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company American Assets Capital Advisers Current Portfolio ) buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Chindata Group Holdings, MGM Resorts International, Colony Capital Inc, sells Crown Castle International Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Capital Advisers. As of 2021Q1, American Assets Capital Advisers owns 31 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,452,462 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 772,667 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 259,068 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 1,574,855 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.76% Switch Inc (SWCH) - 2,482,537 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%

American Assets Capital Advisers initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 920,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 67,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 167,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46. The stock is now traded at around $286.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 26,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $180.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 41,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,574,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd by 153.95%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $18.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 2,080,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 296.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 546,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 58.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,620,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Assets Capital Advisers sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $34.14 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $38.04.

American Assets Capital Advisers sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

American Assets Capital Advisers sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.

American Assets Capital Advisers sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

American Assets Capital Advisers sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19.