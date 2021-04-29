Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

New Purchases: VIOO, FNDX, XOM,

VIOO, FNDX, XOM, Added Positions: VTI, IAU, GLD, VNQ,

VTI, IAU, GLD, VNQ, Reduced Positions: IXUS, VIGI, QUAL, CWI, VEU, VXUS, SCHX, SCHB, IWV, BND, SPY, IYR,

IXUS, VIGI, QUAL, CWI, VEU, VXUS, SCHX, SCHB, IWV, BND, SPY, IYR, Sold Out: IWM,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 712,698 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 970,032 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 901,791 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 303,616 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 139,751 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%

Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 91,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 289,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.