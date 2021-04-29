Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: IJS, IJJ, MDY, PCY, BWX, VFC, ARKK, SNOW, COP, TSM, ORCL, CME, SLB, KMI, GM, IYE, ATOS, REI, ONTX,
- Added Positions: IJT, IWM, USB, STOR, VDC, VOO, VUG, BA, MRK, AAPL, WMT, NUE, MGK, MSFT, AMGN, BAC, IUSB, VOOG, DGRO, SCHG, VGT, VHT, RTX, VONG, VOX, AMZN, JPM, UNH, FB, VV, BABA, QRVO, AOM, MTUM, VO, VWOB, GOOGL, SQ, CRWD, QTEC, VONE, ADBE, ALGN, SYK, VOT, CAT, ILMN, AVGO, SPOT, PGX, VYM, INTC, DG, VBK, VIG, EL, KMB, LRCX, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, SBUX, TMO, LULU, V, PYPL, UPS, WM, DNP, ABBV, XHE, BMY, JNJ, MCD, PG, TXN, T, CSL, CVX, ETN, F, GD, LMT, LOW, PAYX, PRU, ROK, KHC, DOW, ALE, BHP, GE, IRM, OHI, SHW, TRP, VLO, VGR, WPC, PM, IYK,
- Reduced Positions: IYM, QQQ, SPY, IVW, QCOM, GRMN, NCR, KO, DUK, DIS, VZ, GBX, LAMR, EMR, CSX, DRI, MKL, NTAP, XOM, RIO, DEO, BRK.B, SLV, IWN, IWF, IVV, IHTA, EFL, BGIO, JPT, EHT, JPI, WFC, AEP,
- Sold Out: IJK, LGLV, TIP, LQD, CEF, ANTM, EEM, PFE, CBH, GLD, DUC, ET, OCGN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Royal Fund Management, LLC
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 93,138 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 82,681 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 69,856 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 90,322 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,519 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 105,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 101,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $503.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 20,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 160,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 140,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 50,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3512.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 75,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1257.26%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 44,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 69.42%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 76.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 179,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 70.50%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.
