Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royal Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Royal Fund Management, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royal Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royal Fund Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 93,138 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  2. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 82,681 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 69,856 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 90,322 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,519 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 105,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 101,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $503.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 20,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 160,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 140,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 50,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3512.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 75,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1257.26%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 44,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 69.42%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 76.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 179,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 70.50%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Royal Fund Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royal Fund Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royal Fund Management, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider