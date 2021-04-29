WT Wealth Management Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Inv

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WT Wealth Management Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Inv

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WT Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, WT Wealth Management owns 108 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WT Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WT Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 225,110 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  2. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 232,851 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.78%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 244,351 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 197,353 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
  5. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 93,590 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.27%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $186.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 244.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 232,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 93,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 55,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 60,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.55%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 74.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 70,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of WT Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. WT Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. WT Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WT Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WT Wealth Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider