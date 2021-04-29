WT Wealth Management Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Inv

New Purchases: LUV, EXPE, ADP, FIVG, ULTA, ABNB, GS, ALK, XLF, TSLA, USHY, ESGD, VXUS, VTI, PGX, IJR, PHK, JQC,

LUV, EXPE, ADP, FIVG, ULTA, ABNB, GS, ALK, XLF, TSLA, USHY, ESGD, VXUS, VTI, PGX, IJR, PHK, JQC, Added Positions: USIG, SCHR, VCSH, FTSM, VCIT, LMBS, JPM, PLD, FDN, AMZN, GLD, SRVR, XLV, SCHB, AAPL, SBUX, SCHH, SJNK, MSFT, FB, CHWY, ESGU, MA, V, VZ, ZM, NFLX, WMT, COST, ADBE, GOOG, UPS, NKE, HD, LULU, XAR, FDX, UBER, PINS, SQ,

USIG, SCHR, VCSH, FTSM, VCIT, LMBS, JPM, PLD, FDN, AMZN, GLD, SRVR, XLV, SCHB, AAPL, SBUX, SCHH, SJNK, MSFT, FB, CHWY, ESGU, MA, V, VZ, ZM, NFLX, WMT, COST, ADBE, GOOG, UPS, NKE, HD, LULU, XAR, FDX, UBER, PINS, SQ, Reduced Positions: SGOL, FLRN, VMBS, SCHP, SCHE, SCHF, JNJ, ROKU, SPLV, ETSY, MBB, USMV, TDIV, XMLV, INTU, BIL, SMDV, SHY, SCHG, SMH, TDOC, PYPL, MTCH, DIS, SLYG, XLK, QQQ, TWLO, IPAY, DOCU, SLYV, HACK, TGT, CRM, SCHV, IGV, SPDW, TMUS, IBUY, SPTM, PG, BA,

SGOL, FLRN, VMBS, SCHP, SCHE, SCHF, JNJ, ROKU, SPLV, ETSY, MBB, USMV, TDIV, XMLV, INTU, BIL, SMDV, SHY, SCHG, SMH, TDOC, PYPL, MTCH, DIS, SLYG, XLK, QQQ, TWLO, IPAY, DOCU, SLYV, HACK, TGT, CRM, SCHV, IGV, SPDW, TMUS, IBUY, SPTM, PG, BA, Sold Out: SPXU, PFF, PTON, VGIT, HOLX, LH, DGX, ABT, SPOT,

Investment company WT Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, WT Wealth Management owns 108 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WT Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 225,110 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 232,851 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.78% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 244,351 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 197,353 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 93,590 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.27%

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $186.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $348.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 244.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 232,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 93,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 55,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 60,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.55%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 74.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 70,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.