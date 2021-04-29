3 Small Caps for the Growth-Focused Investor

Investors who are focused on growth could be interested in the following small-cap stocks as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net earnings per share advanced significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Also, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued optimistic recommendation ratings for them.

Progress Software Corp

Progress Software Corp ( PRGS, Financial), a Bedford, Massachusetts-based developer of application software for businesses.

Progress Software's earnings per share (diluted) for the trailing twelve months ended in Feb. 2021 was $1.71, compared to $0.83 for the trailing twelve months ended in Feb. 2020.

The share price ($45.14 as of April 28) has increased by 10.34% over the past year for a 52-week range of $33.38 to $49.23 and a market capitalization of $1.99 billion.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy.

Hudbay Minerals Inc

The second stock to consider is Hudbay Minerals Inc ( HBM, Financial), a Toronto, Canada-based mining company engaging in the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in the Americas.

Hudbay Minerals' earnings per share (diluted) for the trailing twelve months ended in Dec. 2020 was $-0.55 compared to $-1.3 for the trailing twelve months in Dec. 2019.

The share price ($7.61 as of April 28) has grown by 210.61% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $1.86 to $8.54 and a market capitalization of $1.98 billion.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy.

M/I Homes Inc

The third company to be under consideration is M/I Homes Inc ( MHO, Financial), a Columbus, Ohio-based builder of single-family homes in the US, with projects and construction activities in Ohio, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas.

M/I Homes' earnings per share (Diluted) for the trailing twelve months ended in March 2021 was $9.96 compared to $4.93 for the trailing twelve months ended in March 2020.

The share price ($66.7 as of April 28) has climbed nearly 162% over the past year for a 52-week range of $22.90 to $67.75 and a market capitalization of $1.95 billion.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.