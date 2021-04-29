Logo
XPEL, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Companys first quarter 2021 results.



To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com%2Finvestor.



To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 407-8033 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8033.



A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 9, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 41202.



ABOUT XPEL



XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.



XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol XPEL.



Safe harbor statement



This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.



Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005351/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)