Covetrus Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET, during which Ben Wolin, president and chief executive officer, and Matthew Foulston, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the results.



To access the live webcast of the conference call and the corresponding slide presentation, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page on the Covetrus website, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.covetrus.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations. An archived edition of the first quarter earnings conference call will be posted on the Covetrus website later that same day and will be available to interested parties via the same link for one year.



The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-789-2492 for U.S./Canada participants, or 409-937-8901 for international participants, and referencing confirmation code 5283607. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks through May 20, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The replay confirmation code is 5283607.



About Covetrus


Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https%3A%2F%2Fcovetrus.com%2F.



Forward-Looking Statements


This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

