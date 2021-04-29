trivago launches new Weekend product in UK and US

Weekend helps travellers discover nearby locations for unforgettable weekend getaways





DSSELDORF, GERMANY 29 April 2021 trivago, a leading global accommodation search platform, today announced the US and UK launch of trivago Weekend , a brand-new way for users to discover weekend getaways close to home. Weekend, which provides curated content to help travellers find great deals on accommodation and experiences on and near their doorstep, is now available to travellers in the UK and UK.

Weekend highlights close-to-home adventures and experiences in direct response to the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. The product taps into the need for experiential, memory-making trips coveted by modern travellers. The launch in the US and UK has been timed to make the most of lockdown restrictions easing across the country and the reported uptake in domestic breaks this summer.

With the pandemic placing restrictions on travel, many of us have become aware of some of the incredible destinations and activities available on our doorstep, says Axel Hefer, CEO. To help users understand the potential of their surrounding area, trivago Weekend provides travellers with ideas for those exciting nearby getaways. In addition to helping users find amazing deals on accommodations, we want trivago to become a source of inspiration for weekend getaways, both planned and spontaneous.

trivago users in the US and UK will be able to click onto Weekend via the homepage and set a search radius of 100-200 miles from their location, with the results showing both deals on accommodations and recommendations of attractions and things to do in the destination area. The platform can be searched by location, dates for travel and number of rooms/guests, so that travellers can tailor the perfect getaway to their needs. The search results give accommodation options, with suggestions of nearby attractions and points of interest for inspiration and planning.

The product is expected to be rolled out to select markets throughout the year.

The launch follows trivagos acquisition of weekend.com in January. The company has since integrated weekend.coms content, focused on inspirational weekend getaway packages, into its own platform.

Recent research from trivago reveals that activities and hobbies are increasingly important in choosing breaks and getaways: discovering new things was the number one travel inspiration for British consumers, and of those who have picked up a new hobby during the pandemic (56%), more than half (54%) say that its at least somewhat likely that they will pick a trip connected to a new hobby once the pandemic ends.

