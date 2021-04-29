Q2 Announces Appointment of Lynn Antipas Tyson to Board of Directors





Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today the appointment of Lynn Antipas Tyson to its board of directors and a member of the Audit and Nominating & Corporate Governance committees. Ms. Tyson brings over three decades of experience in treasury, international corporate finance, strategic communications and investor relations, serving in senior-level positions at Ford, PepsiCo, Dell and other leading companies.





Ms. Tyson currently serves as the executive director, Investor Relations, Ford Motor Company. In this role, she is responsible for leading all of Fords investor relations initiatives, including representing the company to equity and fixed income investors and rating agencies as well as providing strategic counsel to support value creation and risk mitigation. Ms. Tyson is also a member of the companys Enterprise Leadership Team. Ms. Tysons career includes 14 years of finance and strategic communications experience with PepsiCo, where she ultimately served as senior vice president, Investor Relations, and ten years at Dell, where she led Investor Relations and Global Corporate Communications. Prior to Dell, Ms. Tyson led Investor Relations for YUM! Brands, where she was involved in its spin-off from PepsiCo in 1997.









"We are excited to welcome Ms. Tyson to the Q2 Board, said Matt Flake, CEO at Q2 Holdings, Inc. She brings a wealth of experience in helping leading enterprise companies navigate through major transformations, particularly in industries that have faced seismic shifts. Ms. Tyson will be invaluable to the Q2 board as we execute on our growth strategy and help financial institutions and fintech companies accelerate their digital transformation.









"Its an honor to join the Q2 Board of Directors, said Lynn Antipas Tyson. The financial services industry is currently going through much change, and I believe Q2, as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to banks, credit unions and financial technology companies, is well poised to continue to strengthen its market leadership. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team and board of directors as Q2 continues to execute on its compelling mission and business strategy.









Ms. Tyson is a long-standing member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and is a former board member. Ms. Tyson holds a bachelors degree in Psychology from the City College of New York and an MBA in finance and international business from the Stern School of Business at New York University. She will be the eighth member of the Q2 board of directors, replacing Charles Doyle, who resigned from our board after serving since 2011. She joins R.H. Seale, Matt Flake, Lynn Atchison, Jeffrey Diehl, Steve Hooley, Jim Offerdahl and Margaret Peggy Taylor.









About Q2 Holdings, Inc.









Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.





