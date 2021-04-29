Logo
Nordson Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Nordson+Corporation(Nasdaq: NDSN) will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:





  • Joseph Kelley, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Foppenheimer11%2Fndsn%2F2782458





These webcasts also can be accessed by visiting the Investor page on the Nordson website at www.nordson.com%2Finvestors and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the companys website for 30 days.



Nordson Corporation is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative precision technologies for critical customer applications in consumer, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. The companys products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005550/en/

