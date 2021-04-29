Terminix to Hire 500 Technicians and Outside Sales Professionals





Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and pest+control services to residential and commercial customers, announced today that the company plans to hire 500 sales and service professionals over the next month. Terminix is seeking personable candidates who are passionate about serving others.





Terminix provides opportunities for career advancement and training to help its teammates achieve their career goals. The commission potential for sales professionals is uncapped, meaning they can earn as much as they are able to sell, and service technicians also have many opportunities for sales commissions. Terminix also offers a competitive benefits package within 30 days which includes medical, dental, 401K and tuition reimbursement.









Applicants can visit terminix.jobs.net or text keywords TMXSALES or TMXSERVICE to (850) TMX-JOBS (850-869-5627) to receive a link to job offerings in their area. Candidates can also apply for positions with Terminix subsidiary brands across the country, such as Assured Environments, Cooper Pest Solutions, Holders Pest Solutions, McCloud Services, and Wil-Kil Pest Control.









As an essential services provider, Terminix has helped millions of customers keep their homes free from pests during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because common household pests like cockroaches and rats can carry diseases, the Department of Homeland Security declared Terminix an essential services provider at the outset of the pandemic. Terminix has continued to grow during the pandemic and is hiring to fit the needs of their growing customer base.









We are looking for individuals who get excited about helping people and understand what it takes to deliver an outstanding customer experience, said David Dart, chief human resources officer of Terminix. In return, we offer a great culture, job stability with autonomy and flexibility, and a commitment to each teammates success.









The pest control company offers opportunities for upward mobility in its organization, as evidenced by its current leaders who started in frontline roles. Many examples exist of teammates who started as technicians and outside sales professionals and are now in management positions, such as branch manager, region director, and division vice president.









Terminix enabled me to advance in the company and I took advantage of the opportunities out there. I applied myself, helped the team win by increasing sales revenue, and doors opened up for me, said Ed Brown, West Division vice president for Terminix and an 18-year veteran of the company. After starting in sales, I felt empowered to pursue leadership positions. Im glad to be part of a company that has committed itself to career development, and excited to welcome new teammates this Spring to Terminix Nation.









Terminix companies are proud to be equal opportunity employers.









About Terminix









Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com%2Fcompany%2Fterminix.





