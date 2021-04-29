Marrone Bio Innovations to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DAVIS, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. ( MBII) (Marrone Bio), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on May 13, 2021 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations first quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-866-248-8441

International Dial-in: 1-323-289-6576

Conference ID: 8735297

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144565

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through June 13, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 8735297. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q1 2021 Webcast.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. ( MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of more than 15 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The companys commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents. Its agricultural end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. MBIIs research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, sustainable solutions in agriculture.



Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www. marrone bio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBIs views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Companys control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the recent uncertainty in the global economy and industry-specific economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Companys products, weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBIs products, any difficulty in marketing MBIs products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers, and adverse decisions by regulatory agencies and other relevant third parties. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBIs performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

