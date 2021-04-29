Progress Named a Leader in Grid Report for Network Management

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Progress Named a Leader in Grid Report for Network Management

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Progress WhatsUp Gold receives multiple awards and outstanding customer reviews for product quality, ROI and market presence

BEDFORD, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that the award-winning network monitoring software, Progress WhatsUp Gold, has been recognized as a Leader in G2s Winter 2021 Grid Report for Network Management, ranking first out of 18 vendors.

G2 is a trusted source of unbiased information that helps business professionals make informed technology decisions through over a million peer reviews. The G2 Grid annual reports are based on user reviews and data collected from various online sources and social networks. Products are evaluated by real users on factors such as features and functionality, market presence and customer satisfaction. In addition to its Leader position for Network Management, WhatsUp Gold ranked third out of 20 in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Network Monitoring and sixth out of 39 in the general Grid Report for Network Monitoring.

In the past 12 months, Progress WhatsUp Gold has earned multiple recognitions and reviews, including:

  • TechValidate 89% of organizations saw a return on investment within the first 12 months of using WhatsUp Gold, according to a survey of Progress customers
  • SoftwareReviews 2020 and 2021 Network Monitoring Emotional Footprint Champion
  • PC MagazineBest Network Monitoring Software for 2021
  • IP Insider AwardsSilver recognition in the Best Network Monitoring Software category
  • IT Pro, Network Computing and PC Pro Magazine Noted for ease of use and extensive troubleshooting features

Being recognized as a leader by both the industry and the very people who use WhatsUp Gold every day to manage and protect their infrastructure is a great honor, said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. This acknowledgement is further recognition of our commitment to delivering even more value to our customers, helping them ensure the continuity of their operations with easy-to-use software that enables them to solve any issue that may arise in their network.

Progress WhatsUp Gold empowers businesses and enterprises to continuously monitor and manage their IT infrastructure and applications, ensuring high levels of performance and availability. With its features and rich functionality, IT admin teams can quickly spot and prevent issues before they impact business users.

For more information about Progress WhatsUp Gold, go to https://www.whatsupgold.com.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress ( PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress solutions, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure -- leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and WhatsUp Gold are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1-781-280-4000
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNTcwNSM0MTQ0NTg1IzIwMDYzMjY=
38eb100b-1b8e-45e7-a5e3-4f4905b281d2
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)