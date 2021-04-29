Logo
Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules 2021 First Quarter Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (

WFCF, Financial) ( WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2021 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289
International: 1-201-689-8341
Conference Code: 13719270

Phone replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 20, 2021, as follows:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853
International: 1-201-612-7415
Conference Code: 13719270

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.
Where Food Comes From, Inc. is Americas trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as A Bee Organic), International Certification Services and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Companys Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

Contact:

Jay Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.
303-880-9000
[email protected]

