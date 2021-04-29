Vireo Health Expands Ground Cannabis Flower in New York, Offers Largest Selection of Ground Flower at any New York Dispensary

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), the science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of the Company's first line of ground medical cannabis flower in New York. The new line of ground flower will be expanded to four strains and is available at all four of the Company's dispensaries in New York and via Home Delivery.

The ground flower line is sold in 3.5-gram and 7-gram jars and will be expanded to feature indica, sativa, and hybrid strains such as Killer Kush, Wedding Cake, and a Kosher-approved Tangie Kush. By September, Vireo expects to expand the ground flower line to include more than 20 different cannabis strains. Ground cannabis flower is now allowed by the New York Department of Health for medical cannabis patients to vaporize.

"Vireo is excited to launch a full line of medical cannabis flower products for our patients in New York," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "Allowing the sale of medical cannabis in its natural form as dry flower is the most effective way to reduce the cost of medical cannabis. By offering dry flower, we can increase patient accessibility, affordability, and greatly expand our product offerings. This will not only help existing medical cannabis patients but also make the program more attractive to all New Yorkers."

With the launch of the Company's ground flower products, Vireo will now carry ground flower from three state-registered growers at all four Vireo dispensaries, located in Queens, Albany, White Plains, and Binghamton, and through the Company's Home Delivery service. This represents the largest selection of ground flower products at any New York dispensary.

"As a board-certified physician in New York, I believe that allowing dry flower into the medical cannabis program will help protect public health and safety by limiting the number of New Yorkers who purchase cannabis from illicit markets," said Vireo Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Stephen Dahmer. "Patients who cannot afford the state's program often seek out their medicine through these illicit markets. This unfortunate reality leads to vulnerable patients using unsafe and untested products without guidance or support. In the illicit market, there is no tracking of a product's potency nor its potential contamination with pesticides, heavy metals, or other adulterants."

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries nationwide. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

Forward Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "will," "expects," or "believe". Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vireo-health-expands-ground-cannabis-flower-in-new-york-offers-largest-selection-of-ground-flower-at-any-new-york-dispensary-301280019.html

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.