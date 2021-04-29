Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ELKHART, Ind., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK), a major manufacturer and distributor of component and building products for the recreational vehicle ("RV"), marine, manufactured housing ("MH"), and industrial markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2021.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2021 increased $261.3 million, or 44%, to $850.5 million from $589.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The consolidated net sales increase was due to growth across all market sectors, led by the RV and marine markets.

Operating income of $68.5 million increased $29.2 million, or 74%, compared to $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Operating margin of 8.1% in the first quarter of 2021 increased 140 basis points compared to 6.7% in the same period a year ago.

Net income of $47.5 million increased $26.3 million, or 124%, compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share of $2.04 for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.13, or 124%, compared to $0.91 for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 net income and diluted earnings per share reflect an income tax benefit of $5.7 million and $0.24, respectively, related to the exercise and vesting of share-based payment awards.

"Momentum in our leisure lifestyle markets accelerated during the quarter, as the strength of both retail and wholesale shipments in the recreational vehicle and boating markets materially improved year over year," said Andy Nemeth, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The demand for outdoor recreation remains solid, in alignment with our view of the tremendous attractiveness and potential of RV and marine markets. The size, scale and flexibility of our operating and financial platform allowed us to execute strategically and tactically during the quarter, while leveraging our fixed cost structure to drive increased profitability. We completed the acquisition of Sea-Dog in the first quarter and also focused on investments in our human capital initiatives, to enhance the well-being of, and environment for, our team members. The spirit of our team members in combination with their dedication and can-do attitude has led us forward as we strive to exceed our customers' expectations and production objectives."

First Quarter 2021 Revenue by Market Sector

(all metrics compared to First Quarter 2020 unless otherwise noted)

RV (59% of Revenue)

Revenue of $501.4 million increased 57% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments increased 48%

increased 57% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments increased 48% Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 6% to $3,288

Marine (16% of Revenue)

Revenue of $136.8 million increased 75% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments increased 14%

increased 75% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments increased 14% Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 44% to $2,426

MH (14% of Revenue)

Revenue of $120.8 million increased 8% while estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments decreased 2%

increased 8% while estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments decreased 2% Estimated content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 3% to $4,691

Industrial (11% of Revenue)

Revenue of $91.5 million increased 16% while housing starts increased 10%

"OEM production levels in the RV and marine industries remain strong, capitalizing on interest in outdoor recreation activities that provide adventure, family togetherness and social-distancing," said Mr. Nemeth. "As housing, repair and remodel, and home improvement market conditions also remain robust, we believe that our industrial and MH-focused businesses are ideally positioned to meet the increasing demand. These trends in leisure lifestyle consumer preferences and activities as well as accelerating urban-to-less-dense migration patterns, coupled with persistent tightness in housing inventory, all provide strong tailwinds for Patrick and our primary end markets, further solidifying an already promising long-term outlook."

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 was $50.3 million, an increase of 281%, from $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. We invested $29.5 million in business acquisitions in the first quarter of 2021 to expand our product offerings and geographic presence within the marine and RV end markets, including the previously announced acquisition of Sea-Dog. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we completed the acquisition of Hyperform Inc., which operates under the SeaDek brand name in the marine OEM market and aftermarket. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $14.2 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, as we continue to automate and expand production capacity.

In alignment with our capital allocation strategy, we returned $6.6 million to shareholders in the form of dividends in the first quarter of 2021.

Our net debt at the end of the quarter was approximately $807 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.3x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Available liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $303 million, with no major debt maturities until 2023. As previously announced, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we completed the issuance of $350 million of 4.75% senior notes due 2029, increased the capacity of our senior secured credit facility to $700 million and extended the maturity of the credit facility to April 2026.

Business Outlook and Summary

"Our teams have been actively working with our customers during this dynamic period to support their needs, and proactive inventory management and investment in our infrastructure have allowed us to move with our customers and partner in their growth across all end markets this quarter. Looking forward to the remainder of 2021, we will continue to position ourselves in alignment with our customers' demand and remain flexible and nimble in our operations as we execute our disciplined capital allocation and growth strategy," said Mr. Nemeth. "As always, our team's health and safety will continue to remain paramount in our efforts and priorities, and their inspiring dedication and outstanding performance during this quarter have energized and strengthened our commitment to strive for the highest level of internal and external customer service. Additionally, we remain committed to serving our communities, stakeholders, and partners, and driving overall shareholder value."

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

First Quarter Ended
(thousands except per share data)
March 28, 2021
March 29, 2020

="nowrap" class="prngen5"> March 29, 2020 ="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

NET SALES
$
850,483

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

$
589,232

Cost of goods sold
688,951

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

479,751

GROSS PROFIT
161,532

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

109,481

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

Operating Expenses:

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

Warehouse and delivery
29,913

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

24,732

Selling, general and administrative
51,232

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

35,869

Amortization of intangible assets
11,906

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

9,601

Total operating expenses
93,051

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

70,202

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

OPERATING INCOME
68,481

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

39,279

Interest expense, net
11,179

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

10,492

Income before income taxes
57,302

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

28,787

Income taxes
9,789

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

7,600

NET INCOME
$
47,513

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

$
21,187

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

BASIC NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
$
2.09

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

$
0.92

DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
$
2.04

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

$
0.91

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
22,737

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

23,016

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
23,286

="nowrap" class="prngen3">

23,267



PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

As of
(thousands)
March 28, 2021

December 31, 2020
ASSETS

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

Current Assets

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,171

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

$
44,767

Trade receivables, net
211,974

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

132,505

Inventories
345,244

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

312,809

Prepaid expenses and other
28,446

="nowrap" class="prngen13">

37,982

Total current assets
591,835

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

528,063

Property, plant and equipment, net
256,213

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

251,493

Operating lease right-of-use assets
124,384

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

117,816

Goodwill and intangible assets, net
856,651

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

852,076

Deferred financing costs, net
2,220

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

2,382

Other non-current assets
3,575

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1,605

TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,834,878

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

$
1,753,435

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

Current Liabilities

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

Current maturities of long-term debt
$
7,500

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

$
7,500

Current operating lease liabilities
32,513

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

30,901

Accounts payable
154,291

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

105,786

Accrued liabilities
105,545

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

83,202

Total current liabilities
299,849

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

227,389

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net
785,849

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

810,907

Long-term operating lease liabilities
93,327

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

88,175

Deferred tax liabilities, net
40,998

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

39,516

Other long-term liabilities
19,580

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

28,007

TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,239,603

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1,193,994

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

Common stock
174,920

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

180,892

Additional paid-in-capital
24,387

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

24,387

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,136)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

(6,052)

Retained earnings
401,104

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

360,214

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
595,275

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

559,441

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,834,878

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

$
1,753,435



PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

First Quarter Ended
(thousands)
March 28,

March 29,

2021

2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

Net income
$
47,513

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

$
21,187

Depreciation and amortization
22,521

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

17,175

Stock-based compensation expense
4,298

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

4,311

Amortization of convertible notes debt discount
1,769

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1,723

Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
1,595

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

750

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses
(27,404)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

(31,982)

Net cash provided by operating activities
50,292

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

13,164

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

Capital expenditures
(14,239)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

(7,580)

Business acquisitions and other investing activities
(30,806)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

(24,260)

Net cash used in investing activities
(45,045)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

(31,840)

NET CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(43,843)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

(26,191)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(38,596)

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

(44,867)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
44,767

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

139,390

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
6,171

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

$
94,523



