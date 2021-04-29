Xcelerate, Inc. Unveils Website That Crosses the Divide Between Non-Medical Engineering and Clinical Care

MAULDIN, S.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc.(OTC: "XCRT"), unveiled an innovative website www.xcelerate.global encompassing its emergence as a leader in bringing together advanced engineering solutions, MedTech producers and clinical care settings into a unified, productive system.

The new Xcelerate website will communicate the company's mission, growth, success, and the full potential of MedTech development and healthcare delivery. The site will serve as a platform for publishing Xcelerate's latest developments and news while sharing its Twitter feed @XcelerateUS. The website also will explain more about the inner workings of Xcelerate and its expanding board of distinguished advisors, as well as the growing company's directors, science officer and counsel.

"The unveiling of the official website for Xcelerate, Inc. is a huge step toward achieving our mission of bridging the gap between advanced engineering and medicine," said Chief Executive Officer and Director of Xcelerate, Inc. Michael O'Shea. "We chose dot global, not dot com because Xcelerate is a global company, and we look forward to keep growing," O'Shea added.

ABOUT XCELERATE

Xcelerate is a company seeking innovative acquisitions within the patent/engineering world and focused on joining early-stage medical technology companies in a setting that is a controlled clinical care where these new developments can be trailed, tested, and applied.

