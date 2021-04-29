Amcor develops breakthrough recyclable healthcare packaging

ZURICH, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its recent track record of breakthrough innovations to deliver recyclable packaging, Amcor is today announcing customer trials of the world's first recyclable* Polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging. The new packaging is designed to meet the stringent requirements of highly specialized and regulated pharmaceutical packaging and creates a more sustainable alternative for the most in-demand healthcare packaging type. This innovation also benefits from up to 70% reduction in its carbon footprint, when compared to packaging alternatives on the market today.**

AmSky eliminates PVC (PolyVinyl Chloride) from the packaging by using a mono-material Polyethylene (PE) thermoform blister and lidding film. PVC can make packaging recycling more difficult or contaminate other materials if consumers attempt to recycle it. By removing PVC whilst retaining all the benefits of pre-existing blister packaging Amcor has created a new, recyclable solution that benefits the entire recycling process.

Amcor is currently working with several leading pharmaceutical companies to bring AmSky to market globally. The company expects AmSky to be available in the healthcare market by the second half of 2022.

Peter Konieczny, Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Amcor is deploying our unique innovation capabilities to solve the biggest and most significant issues in packaging today. With AmSky Amcor has signalled our commitment to breakthrough innovation in the healthcare space this is why we remain the packaging partner of choice for our healthcare customers, generating close to $2bn in annual sales in this market. This new blister packaging solution will significantly enhance the ability of healthcare and pharmaceutical brands to put sustainability at the heart of their businesses."

William Jackson, Amcor's Chief Technology Officer for Flexibles, commented: "This exciting solution is a result of Amcor's continued focus on advanced technology and growth, using the entire power of our global R&D network to bring recyclable solutions to our customers."

* The recyclability of AmSky blister packaging was independently verified by cyclos-HTP based on evaluations of the compatibility of this solution with the rigid polyethylene (PE) and the mixed-polyolefins (MPO) stream as operated in Europe. Similar analysis for other regions are currently underway.

** Carbon footprint reduction based on an ASSET lifecycle assessment of a standard PVC blister with Aluminium foil lidding vs. Amcor AmSky mono-PE blister and lidding film. Assumes end-of-life scenario of 100% recycling of the AmSky packaging and 100% incineration with energy recovery of the non-recyclable PVC/foil packaging. The ASSET tool is externally certified by the Carbon Trust against ISO 14041/44 and other international standards.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC)

