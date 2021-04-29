Herbalife Nutrition Ranked World's #1 Brand in Weight Management and Wellbeing by Euromonitor International Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), has been named the world's #1 brand in weight management and wellbeing1 by Euromonitor International, an independent market research firm. The company has also held, for five consecutive years, the titles of being the world's top brand in weight management2, meal replacements3, and meal replacement and protein supplements combined4.

"Being named the top brand in the industry is an accomplishment shared by everyone involved in our unwavering pursuit to manufacture the best tasting, highest quality products," said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO, Herbalife Nutrition. "We are committed to providing nutrition products that improve nutrition habits and make a lasting difference for people seeking a healthier lifestyle."

Every year the company receives numerous product awards for its high-quality, science-backed products, from media, government agencies and consumer research companies. Some of the awards from the past year include:

China : Multiple awards including the National Award for Enterprises Demonstrating Quality and Integrity in Products and Services, awarded by the China Quality Inspection Association.

: Multiple awards including the National Award for Enterprises Demonstrating Quality and Integrity in Products and Services, awarded by the China Quality Inspection Association. Korea: Most Trusted Brand, awarded by Digital Chosun Ilbo, a leading local media company and sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Russia : Product of the Year, awarded for High Protein Iced Coffee, awarded by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and the Moscow International Business Association (MIBA).

: Product of the Year, awarded for High Protein Iced Coffee, awarded by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and the Moscow International Business Association (MIBA). Spain : Product of the Year, awarded for Tri-Blend Select in the food supplement category. This is a global, consumer-voted award that involves rigorous concept and product testing and is managed through external research company Kantar and Nielsen to ensure its independence.

: Product of the Year, awarded for Tri-Blend Select in the food supplement category. This is a global, consumer-voted award that involves rigorous concept and product testing and is managed through external research company Kantar and Nielsen to ensure its independence. Taiwan : Symbol of Nutritional Quality, awarded by the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry to inform consumers which products meet top safety and quality standards.

: Symbol of Nutritional Quality, awarded by the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry to inform consumers which products meet top safety and quality standards. United Kingdom / Ireland : Product of the Year, awarded for Tri-Blend Select in the nutrition supplement category. The award is driven by consumers' votes in each of the 40 countries that the awards are held.

/ : Product of the Year, awarded for Tri-Blend Select in the nutrition supplement category. The award is driven by consumers' votes in each of the 40 countries that the awards are held. United States : "The Best Party Snacks and Drinks for Your Next Soiree," awarded for Herbalife Nutrition Protein Bites by DailyMom.com.

: "The Best Party Snacks and Drinks for Your Next Soiree," awarded for Herbalife Nutrition Protein Bites by DailyMom.com. Vietnam : Golden Product of Public Health Award, awarded by the Vietnam Association of Functional Food. Sixteen Herbalife Nutrition products were recognized for their quality, safety and effectiveness.

In addition to product awards, the company prides itself in the extensive recognition it has received for its scientific research, corporate social responsibility (CSR), employment and workplace practices, and overall brand quality and recognition.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Company is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, the Company is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

1 Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2021ed, meal replacement category definition; % RSP share GBO, 2020 data"

2 Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2021ed, weight management and wellbeing category definition; % RSP share GBO, 2020 data.

3 Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2021ed, meal replacement category definition; % RSP share GBO, 2020 data

4 Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2021ed, meal replacement and protein supplements definitions; combined % RSP share GBO, 2020 data."

