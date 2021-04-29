Vistra Puts Smart Meter Data to Work to Assist Texas Customers in Prepping for Summer

IRVING, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer on the horizon, Vistra (NYSE: VST) and its family of innovative retail electricity brands are adding another tool to their suite of value-added products and services by treating eligible Texas customers to a free professional A/C tune-up and cleaning. By utilizing smart meter data to identify poorly operating A/C units, Vistra is providing customers with a custom estimate of potential energy savings from a tune-up and repair. Customers are then connected with a trusted partner to help them prepare their air conditioners for the summer heat and avoid high bills or ill-timed breakdowns. Customers can save up to 30% on summer cooling costs with a properly functioning A/C system.

"By turning analyzed smart meter data into proactive, convenient care for our customers, Vistra is adding to an already strong record of innovation in the world of retail electricity," said Scott Hudson, president of Vistra Retail. "Not only does this outreach initiative increase the efficiency of individual A/C units, lowering home energy usage for our customers, it also helps reduce strain on the Texas grid during peak times of intense summer heat."

Vistra has partnered with Grid4C, a leader in artificial intelligence-powered solutions, to help identify customers who can benefit from this program. Grid4C specializes in algorithms that analyze smart meter reads to provide grid-side and customer-facing insights, such as appliance fault and inefficiencies prediction, detection and diagnostics, anomaly detection, appliance load disaggregations, and load forecasting. Vistra retail electric customers who are selected will receive a free tune-up and professional cleaning offer.

Hudson continued, "Customers look to us for expertise and services beyond electricity, and Vistra is here to offer our customers a tune-up when they need it most."

Vistra is one of the largest competitive retail electricity providers in the country. Vistra's family of retail brands operates in 19 states and the District of Columbia and outside of the U.S. in both Canada and Japan. Vistra offers more than 50 renewable energy and conservation-focused retail plans along with a suite of value-added products, including connected thermostats, home warranties, and distributed energy resources.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers more than 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S., with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, which will be the largest of its kind in the world when it comes online. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

