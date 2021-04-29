ONE Gas and Vanguard Renewables Partner to Develop Farm-Based Renewable Natural Gas Solutions

TULSA, Okla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas and Vanguard Renewables today announced a renewable natural gas (RNG) initiative designed to develop and expand farm-based RNG projects across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. This will be Vanguard Renewables' first mid-continent alliance with a local natural gas distribution company that is committed to innovating its clean energy fuel mix through RNG.

The joint effort delivers a sustainable, renewable energy option for ONE Gas customers to reduce emissions and achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

"We are excited to partner with Vanguard Renewables to provide more sustainable and carbon-neutral energy solutions for our communities and customers," said Jason Ketchum, vice president of Commercial Activities for ONE Gas. "RNG is a vital part of a sustainable energy future as it provides a reliable path to reduce emissions."

RNG projects capture methane from organic materials like food waste and animal manure, redirecting it away from the environment and removing harmful contaminants from the atmosphere. Vanguard Renewables' network of farm-based anaerobic digesters across the U.S. offer a circular solution to food waste recycling and decarbonization while supporting the American farmer.

"Our Farm Powered program provides a circular solution diverting greenhouse gas-producing food waste from landfills and incineration and recycling it into renewable energy and low carbon fertilizer using farm-based anaerobic digestion," said John Hanselman, co-founder and chief executive officer for Vanguard Renewables. "The ONE Gas alliance will help us further expand our national network of anaerobic digesters, which will benefit the environment, farm owners, customers and the food industry."

"We are actively participating in the research, development and deployment of new emissions mitigation, delivery and end-use technologies that help both our company and our customers have a positive impact on the environment," said Ketchum.

According to an American Gas Foundation study, prepared by ICF International, renewable natural gas could lead to a 95% reduction in natural gas emissions from the residential sector and dramatically lower emissions from the agricultural sector by 2040.

"Our relationship with ONE Gas can lead to increased RNG availability across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and beyond as we hope this is the first of many similar relationships with natural gas distribution companies across the United States," Hanselman adds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&PMidCap400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables is the U.S. leader in organics to renewable energy. The company collects and recycles food and beverage waste into renewable energy at its farm-based anaerobic digesters. The Farm Powered process significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and provides a diversified income stream for the host farm. Vanguard also operates Organics Recycling Facilities to depackage and pre-process organic waste streams including expired goods and off-spec batches before sending them to an anaerobic digester to be recycled. Alongside Unilever, Starbucks, and Dairy Farmers of America, the Company recently founded the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, a pre-competitive movement to further a circular solution to food waste reduction and recycling from manufacturing and supply chain and decarbonization strategies. Vanguard received the 2020 Energy Vision Leadership Award and was named 2018 Organics Recycler of the Year by the National Waste & Recycling Association. Please visit www.vanguardrenewables.com to learn more.

