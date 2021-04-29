ONE Gas and Vanguard Renewables Partner to Develop Farm-Based Renewable Natural Gas Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ONE Gas and Vanguard Renewables Partner to Develop Farm-Based Renewable Natural Gas Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Initiative seeks to expand access to renewable energy

- Enables ONE Gas to provide a clean, renewable energy option for customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas while supporting the diversion of food waste to landfills and incineration and sustaining American farms for future generations

- Provides a renewable energy option for ONE Gas' commercial and industrial customers to meet sustainability and decarbonization goals

- First Vanguard Renewables mid-continent partnership with a Local Distribution Company (LDC)

- Catalyzes Vanguard Renewables' expansion of farm-based renewable natural gas (RNG) projects across the ONE Gas footprint and delivery of RNG to ONE Gas customers

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., April 29, 2021

TULSA, Okla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas and Vanguard Renewables today announced a renewable natural gas (RNG) initiative designed to develop and expand farm-based RNG projects across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. This will be Vanguard Renewables' first mid-continent alliance with a local natural gas distribution company that is committed to innovating its clean energy fuel mix through RNG.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)

The joint effort delivers a sustainable, renewable energy option for ONE Gas customers to reduce emissions and achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

"We are excited to partner with Vanguard Renewables to provide more sustainable and carbon-neutral energy solutions for our communities and customers," said Jason Ketchum, vice president of Commercial Activities for ONE Gas. "RNG is a vital part of a sustainable energy future as it provides a reliable path to reduce emissions."

RNG projects capture methane from organic materials like food waste and animal manure, redirecting it away from the environment and removing harmful contaminants from the atmosphere. Vanguard Renewables' network of farm-based anaerobic digesters across the U.S. offer a circular solution to food waste recycling and decarbonization while supporting the American farmer.

"Our Farm Powered program provides a circular solution diverting greenhouse gas-producing food waste from landfills and incineration and recycling it into renewable energy and low carbon fertilizer using farm-based anaerobic digestion," said John Hanselman, co-founder and chief executive officer for Vanguard Renewables. "The ONE Gas alliance will help us further expand our national network of anaerobic digesters, which will benefit the environment, farm owners, customers and the food industry."

"We are actively participating in the research, development and deployment of new emissions mitigation, delivery and end-use technologies that help both our company and our customers have a positive impact on the environment," said Ketchum.

According to an American Gas Foundation study, prepared by ICF International, renewable natural gas could lead to a 95% reduction in natural gas emissions from the residential sector and dramatically lower emissions from the agricultural sector by 2040.

"Our relationship with ONE Gas can lead to increased RNG availability across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and beyond as we hope this is the first of many similar relationships with natural gas distribution companies across the United States," Hanselman adds.

About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&PMidCap400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ONE Gas Contact
Leah Harper
(918) 947-7123
[email protected]

About Vanguard Renewables
Vanguard Renewables is the U.S. leader in organics to renewable energy. The company collects and recycles food and beverage waste into renewable energy at its farm-based anaerobic digesters. The Farm Powered process significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and provides a diversified income stream for the host farm. Vanguard also operates Organics Recycling Facilities to depackage and pre-process organic waste streams including expired goods and off-spec batches before sending them to an anaerobic digester to be recycled. Alongside Unilever, Starbucks, and Dairy Farmers of America, the Company recently founded the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, a pre-competitive movement to further a circular solution to food waste reduction and recycling from manufacturing and supply chain and decarbonization strategies. Vanguard received the 2020 Energy Vision Leadership Award and was named 2018 Organics Recycler of the Year by the National Waste & Recycling Association. Please visit www.vanguardrenewables.com to learn more.

Vanguard Renewables Contact:
Jennifer Forbes
(617) 275-8257
[email protected]

Vanguard Renewables

A Vanguard Renewables anaerobic digester recycles greenhouse gas-producing organic waste into renewable energy on a Massachusetts farm.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-and-vanguard-renewables-partner-to-develop-farm-based-renewable-natural-gas-solutions-301279763.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)