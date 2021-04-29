The Monster Of All Pizookies® Has Arrived At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Monster Of All Pizookies® Has Arrived At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Created in collaboration with America's favorite chocolate candy M&M'S, and packed with over-the-top deliciousness, the BJ's Monster Pizookie is the whole lot of good that America's been craving

PR Newswire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2021

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) creators of the world-famous Pizookie dessert, today prove that more is definitely better with the unveiling of its newest Pizookie flavor: BJ's Monster Pizookie made with M&M'S Minis chocolate candies. Created in collaboration with M&M'S, it features a warm, ooey-gooey cookie loaded with peanut butter, oats, peanut butter chips, chocolate chips and M&M'S Minis, topped with rich vanilla bean ice cream and more M&M'S Minis. The first new Pizookie flavor in a year, BJ's Monster Pizookie made with M&M'S Minis is worth waiting for the perfect dessert for this year's long-overdue celebrations, and an epic treat to enjoy with friends and family.

BJs Monster Pizookie made with M&MS Minis

"At BJ's, we love to dream up innovative ways to delight our guests, and we knew that this year called for something big," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "So, we turned the dial up to 11 on our iconic Pizookie, packed it with everything good and joined our friends at M&M'S to take it over the top. We think the monster of all Pizookieshas arrived at the perfect time, and we couldn't be more excited to give our fans a reason to celebrate!"

The BJ's Monster Pizookie will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations beginning April 29, for a limited time only. It joins BJ's lineup of other obsession-worthy Pizookie flavors, including Hot Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Shortcake, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate made with Ghirardelli, Monkey Bread, Sugar Cookie and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip. Every flavor, including the new BJ's Monster Pizookie made with M&M'S Minis, will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations, and eligible for BJ's $3 Pizookie Daily Brewhouse Special, every Tuesday for dine-in, take-out or delivery.

For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/.

M&M'S is a trademark of Mars or Affiliates, used under license.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees including cherry chipotle glazed salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, one of our 210 restaurants remains temporarily closed, and the remaining 209 are serving guests in our dining rooms in a limited capacity, all while adhering to social distancing protocols and with limited hours. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Media Contacts:

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Megan Paul, 714-500-2736
[email protected]

Murphy O'Brien, Inc.
Ali Burns, 916-802-7620
Molly Bailey-Andrade, 916-622-6629
[email protected]

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BJ's Restaurants, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-monster-of-all-pizookies-has-arrived-at-bjs-restaurant--brewhouse-301279583.html

SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)