The Monster Of All Pizookies® Has Arrived At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) creators of the world-famous Pizookie dessert, today prove that more is definitely better with the unveiling of its newest Pizookie flavor: BJ's Monster Pizookie made with M&M'S Minis chocolate candies. Created in collaboration with M&M'S, it features a warm, ooey-gooey cookie loaded with peanut butter, oats, peanut butter chips, chocolate chips and M&M'S Minis, topped with rich vanilla bean ice cream and more M&M'S Minis. The first new Pizookie flavor in a year, BJ's Monster Pizookie made with M&M'S Minis is worth waiting for the perfect dessert for this year's long-overdue celebrations, and an epic treat to enjoy with friends and family.

"At BJ's, we love to dream up innovative ways to delight our guests, and we knew that this year called for something big," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "So, we turned the dial up to 11 on our iconic Pizookie, packed it with everything good and joined our friends at M&M'S to take it over the top. We think the monster of all Pizookieshas arrived at the perfect time, and we couldn't be more excited to give our fans a reason to celebrate!"

The BJ's Monster Pizookie will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations beginning April 29, for a limited time only. It joins BJ's lineup of other obsession-worthy Pizookie flavors, including Hot Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Shortcake, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate made with Ghirardelli, Monkey Bread, Sugar Cookie and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip. Every flavor, including the new BJ's Monster Pizookie made with M&M'S Minis, will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations, and eligible for BJ's $3 Pizookie Daily Brewhouse Special, every Tuesday for dine-in, take-out or delivery.

For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/.

M&M'S is a trademark of Mars or Affiliates, used under license.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees including cherry chipotle glazed salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, one of our 210 restaurants remains temporarily closed, and the remaining 209 are serving guests in our dining rooms in a limited capacity, all while adhering to social distancing protocols and with limited hours. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Media Contacts:

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Megan Paul, 714-500-2736

[email protected]

Murphy O'Brien, Inc.

Ali Burns, 916-802-7620

Molly Bailey-Andrade, 916-622-6629

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-monster-of-all-pizookies-has-arrived-at-bjs-restaurant--brewhouse-301279583.html

SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.