Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Enters MOU for $15M Biomass Renewable Energy Project

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ashfield Ag Resources to co-develop its initial biomass renewable energy processing facility using the revolutionary high temperature ablative fast pyrolysis reactor (HTAP Biomass Reactor). Located in Massachusetts, this project will convert forest biomass waste products to renewably generated electricity and BioChar fertilizer. The parties agreed in principle to the critical components which are expected to annually deliver up to 14,600 MWh of renewable electricity and 1,500 tons of BioChar by Q1 2022.

The MOU, which is subject to the execution of definitive agreements, provides the CETY project with rights to feedstock, site control, approved grid interconnection and Power Purchase Agreement revenues. CETY management forecasts up to a 35% NPV (over 10yr horizon) on the $15,000,000 project and internal rates of return of up to 12%. With a longer time horizon, the NPV/IRR are even bigger showing the substantial value CETY will lock in for future years.

CETY's existing ORC business will also capitalize on each Biomass project with the opportunity to deliver Heat Recovery Solutions. Such synergies increase energy value by 12% to 14% for the Biomass project. CETY's portfolio of Biomass projects will thus also drive top line and bottom line growth elsewhere in the company creating long term predictable income streams with high IRR cash flows.

More importantly, it provides a footprint for future projects utilizing HTAP Biomass Reactor technology in the rapidly growing biomass renewable energy sector. The HTAP Biomass Reactor is a unique and proprietary process that transforms organic waste by using ultra-high temperatures and produces renewable electrical power, BioChar fertilizer and high heating value fuel gas in addition to other commercially valuable chemicals.

CETY management believes it can secure additional biomass resources to deliver additional projects ten times larger in the future. The biomass renewable energy project will be operated from within a newly formed company and is expected to be funded through a special purpose vehicle with equity and debt secured by the project's revenues.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY, stated "This project is the first of four anticipated renewable biomass projects, and is expected to serve as a model for developing new projects to capture market share in this highly profitable and growing industry. By vertically integrating the biomass projects into our business, we are also able to grow our heat recovery business horizontally. We hope that our future projects will be large by orders of magnitude and have a profound impact on the environment while bringing us new sources of income. Our new renewable energy biomass projects are expected to further expand our goal of becoming a complete solution for industrial and municipal scale projects in the strategic markets we are targeting.

By offering additional renewable energy solutions with near-zero emissions, zero solid waste residue, and better waste sourcing capabilities, we firmly believe that renewable energy biomass projects will establish our reputation as a viable and attractive renewable biomass energy solution while generating a new stream of revenues and profits for our company".

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) a low carbon energy company delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces, and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

