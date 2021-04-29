MySize Launches B2C Instant In-App Sizing Recommendations

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of e-commerce measurement solutions, today announced the launch of their application with added direct-to-retailer sizing. The solution provides customers shopping for footwear and apparel online with highly-accurate sizing for more than 120 retailers, with recommendations shown directly on the retailers' sites when navigated to from the MySizeID app. It is designed to further personalize the shopping experience for online customers, connecting consumers and brands closer together.

The direct-to-retailer sizing integration is designed to reduce the number of people ordering products in the incorrect size, which is particularly important in light of estimates of up to 40% return rates for e-commerce retailers that hurt both the bottom line and the environment. By empowering the customer with their highly accurate sizing, MySize helps preemptively convert orders that may have resulted in returns into sales where the customer orders a product they're much more likely to keep.

Users of the MySize app, which leverages sensors already built into customers' smartphones, can instantly obtain highly accurate clothing sizes in any brand's apparel. While browsing online, customers can find out exactly which size of an item is the ideal fit for them from the comfort of their homes, without the need for a visit to a brick-and-mortar store. The app is designed to give customers a perfect shopping experience free of dressing rooms and check-out lines while providing the peace of mind as to fit.

"Our app was designed specifically to take the guesswork out of sizing and make things as convenient as possible for online shoppers, so enabling customers to utilize our sizing recommendations and navigate directly from our app to retailers' sites is a natural step for us when it comes to working directly with the consumer," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize. "It's another milestone in our ongoing development to improve the customer journey. We believe this type of direct shopping isn't just an e-commerce solution, it's a template for post-pandemic brick and mortar shopping in malls, where customers will be able to skip the check-out line and get what they want without the hassle."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ, NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram, and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a free plan of MySizeID solution for your online store.

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Press Contact:

Strauss Communications

[email protected]

www.strausscomms.com

IR Contact:

Or Kles, CFO

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mysize-launches-b2c-instant-in-app-sizing-recommendations-301280040.html

SOURCE My Size Inc.