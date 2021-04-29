Logo
AcuityAds Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Video Conference Call

PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, is pleased to announce that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

The Company will host a live video Zoom webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time. The Zoom webcast will be hosted by Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer, with a question and answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit

https://www.acuityads.com/q1

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Canada (+1) 647 374 4685
US (+1) 646 558 8656

Webinar ID: 979 0282 2999

Please connect at 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company's website at https://www.acuityads.com/q1.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuityads-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-video-conference-call-301280197.html

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

