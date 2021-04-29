Software Robots Ensure Speedy Financial Support in a Crisis: Blue Prism's COVID-19 Impact

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Software Robots Ensure Speedy Financial Support in a Crisis: Blue Prism's COVID-19 Impact

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism, a global leader in intelligent automation, has provided vital support to financial services providers across the globe during the pandemic through its COVID-19 Response Program.

Blue Prism COVID-19 Response Program Impact

Blue Prism donated over 500 licenses, to help organizations rapidly introduce new customer and care services to handle the demands of the pandemic. The Blue Prism robots have automated over 480,000 hours of work, allowing new services to be created in record time, as well as support continuity of services to help manage the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and care services.

Helping organizations across 14 industries so far, the program has been instrumental in keeping health workers stay safe with PPE supplies, helping small businesses stay afloat and people keep their jobs through accelerating loan applications, making it easier to record and report essential statistics and facilitating the remarkable effort to get the vaccine in arms.

Blue Prism's COVID-19 Response Program has made a particular impact in the financial services industry. Individual customers, small business owners and large organizations all faced financial hardship as COVID-19 restrictions presented challenges throughout a period of economic instability. Blue Prism's AI-powered robots have been at the forefront of this effort; relieving humans from resource-heavy and time-consuming processes, so that workers can focus on what really matters - high value, customer-centric care.

Processing loans fast

Many business owners struggled to make regular payments, prompting banks, in line with government support, to offer loan and interest payment freezes for small businesses, keeping them afloat.

Thailand's oldest bank, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), was overwhelmed by the influx of applications. In response Blue Prism deployed a solution that, within days, had enabled the company to process 100,000 backlogged requests, saving 8,300-man hours.

Jon Theuerkauf, chief customer strategy and transformation officer at Blue Prism, said: "Finding fast, effective solutions in the face of the unexpected is always important in business, but for the financial industry, with customers facing financial ruin within days, it was critical to turn around these processes at lightning speed. The speed and efficiency of intelligent automation proved invaluable at meeting these challenges throughout the pandemic".

Keeping roofs over heads

Mortgage payments became difficult for many as unemployment rose and workers were furloughed.

The rapid rollout of mortgage payment holidays in the UK led to operational challenges for lenders. When requests for payment deferrals suddenly increased along with call wait times, UK based Leeds Building Society turned to Blue Prism. Within days Blue Prism's digital workers were deployed, allowing the Society to tackle the requests effectively and significantly reducing call handling times.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Manager at Leeds Building Society, Keith Woof said: "Blue Prism's digital worker donations enabled us to respond in record time to deliver a simple self-service process for borrowers who wanted to temporarily defer their mortgage payments. This intelligent automation created extra capacity during an exceptionally busy time, freeing up more colleagues to maintain service and minimize call wait times as we supported our members at risk of financial difficulty."

In Finland, Nordea Bank was one of the first banks to offer amortization-free periods for customers. To cope with the exponential increase in request volumes and avoid leaving customers waiting, Nordea quickly introduced Blue Prism's digital workers to automate the back-office process of adjusting customers' mortgages. Due to its immediate success Nordea has plans to expand this automation internationally to a caseload of over 100,000 customers.

Find out more about how you can apply to Blue Prism's COVID-19 Response Program.

Notes to editors:

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Blue Prism logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Prism)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-robots-ensure-speedy-financial-support-in-a-crisis--blue-prisms-covid-19-impact-301279886.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)