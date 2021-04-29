Esports Technologies Partners with Leading Casino Games Provider Spinomenal

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has announced it has partnered with Spinomenal , an innovative gaming software developer that provides its products to online casino operators around the world. The game provider agreement allows Esports Technologies to offer casino games with the opportunity to win real money on its international direct-to-consumer platform, Gogawi.com. The expanded offerings allow esports and sports bettors to place wagers on both casino games and top esports tournaments and matches on any device, at home or on the go.

Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "Spinomenal rhymes with phenomenal for a reason. The company has grown to be one of the leading content providers in the wagering industry. We are thrilled to be partnering with Spinomenal and believe its slot, dice, and roulette casino games bring a more traditional gaming experience to our esports-focused platform, giving our players more variety and enhancing their experiences."

Spinomenal is one of the fastest-growing software providers to the online casino industry. All of its games are developed using HTML5, in addition to other cutting-edge technologies catering to everything operators will require from start to finish. Its Aggregation Platform grants access to more than 2,000 different games from many trusted third-party providers, which are enjoyed by millions around the world.

Nir Ronen, CCO, Spinomenal, said, "We are excited to partner with Esports Technologies to enhance their customers' experience on the innovative Gogawi platform. Together, we are elevating the customer experience and visibility to the variety of wagering options available today."

Esports Technologies announced the relaunch of Gogawi.com in March 2021. One of many key upgrades to the platform is its use of the payment services solutions Apcopay , Astropay, and CoinDirect, all of which aim to provide more deposit and withdrawal options. Gogawi.com also recently launched in Thailand , making it available in more than 140 jurisdictions. Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here .

About Esports Technologies Esports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.





For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com

