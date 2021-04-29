Logo
Esports Technologies Partners with Leading Casino Games Provider Spinomenal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cutting-Edge Technology Expands Online Wagering Offerings, Enhances Customer Experience for Gogawi.com

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has announced it has partnered with Spinomenal, an innovative gaming software developer that provides its products to online casino operators around the world. The game provider agreement allows Esports Technologies to offer casino games with the opportunity to win real money on its international direct-to-consumer platform, Gogawi.com. The expanded offerings allow esports and sports bettors to place wagers on both casino games and top esports tournaments and matches on any device, at home or on the go.

Esports Technologies Partners with Leading Casino Games Provider Spinomenal

Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "Spinomenal rhymes with phenomenal for a reason. The company has grown to be one of the leading content providers in the wagering industry. We are thrilled to be partnering with Spinomenal and believe its slot, dice, and roulette casino games bring a more traditional gaming experience to our esports-focused platform, giving our players more variety and enhancing their experiences."

Spinomenal is one of the fastest-growing software providers to the online casino industry. All of its games are developed using HTML5, in addition to other cutting-edge technologies catering to everything operators will require from start to finish. Its Aggregation Platform grants access to more than 2,000 different games from many trusted third-party providers, which are enjoyed by millions around the world.

Nir Ronen, CCO, Spinomenal, said, "We are excited to partner with Esports Technologies to enhance their customers' experience on the innovative Gogawi platform. Together, we are elevating the customer experience and visibility to the variety of wagering options available today."

Esports Technologies announced the relaunch of Gogawi.com in March 2021. One of many key upgrades to the platform is its use of the payment services solutions Apcopay, Astropay, and CoinDirect, all of which aim to provide more deposit and withdrawal options. Gogawi.com also recently launched in Thailand, making it available in more than 140 jurisdictions. Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here.

About Esports Technologies Esports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements: CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Esports Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-partners-with-leading-casino-games-provider-spinomenal-301280156.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.

