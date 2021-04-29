Compass Expands To North Carolina

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) today announced its expansion to North Carolina, with 55 agents joining in the Raleigh-Durham area. Together, these agents represent more than $420 million in 2020 sales volume.

Principal agents joining Compass in Raleigh-Durham include: Gretchen Coley, Linda Trevor, David Worters, Debbie Van Horn, Margaret Struble, Susan Ungerleider, Chlo Seymore and Johnny Chappell.

"It is an honor to partner with this talented group of founding agents to build Compass Raleigh-Durham," said Kim Harris Campbell, Compass Regional President. "Even more impressive than their market-leading track-records is their dedication to guiding clients through the real estate process with empathy and integrity. We look forward to super-charging their businesses with Compass' proprietary technology and programs."

At her previous brokerage, Linda Trevor was ranked the #1 Medium Team in The Carolinas and #22 Medium Team in the United States. Locally, she has been ranked the #1 Boutique Team by the Triangle Business Journal. Her 11-person team, Linda Trevor & Co., represent more than $114 million in 2020 sales volume.

"Compass understands that for me, working with clients is about service, not sales," said Linda Trevor, Compass agent. "I'm truly excited to partner with a company who is dedicated to fostering a collaborative culture and giving us tools to grow our business, allowing us more time to work on what we love helping our clients."

Gretchen Coley joins Compass with nearly 20 years of real estate experience, having closed more than 1,300 homes totaling more than $500 million. She brings her 15-member team, The Coley Group, which specializes in serving the Triangle's rapidly-expanding new construction projects and exclusive luxury market.

"I'm always looking for cutting-edge and innovative solutions that lead to better results for my clients. I was immediately impressed by Compass' elevated marketing offerings and services designed to make us more effective and stand out in the region for our clients," said Gretchen Coley, Compass agent. "As I grow my team and evolve my business, I know Compass is the right partner to support us."

Compass' end-to-end platform, which empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service, is now available to home buyers and sellers who work with a Compass agent in North Carolina. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling our core brokerage services.

Other agents joining Compass in Raleigh-Durham released the following statements:

"Compass is a progressive, up-tempo, game-changing company that does things the right way. This partnership will allow our team to grow, without losing sight of what's important. Compass is coming to the Triangle to raise the bar, and in doing so will rewrite the local real estate landscape. To have an opportunity to be a founding member in that venture is incredibly rewarding for all of us at Chappell." -- Johnny Chappell , Compass Agent

, Compass Agent "My clients are always my first and foremost priority. I am thrilled to now provide clients my real estate expertise powered by Compass's cutting edge technology, marketing innovations, and customer-focused concierge services." -- Debbie Van Horn , Compass Agent

, Compass Agent "I am so grateful to be a part of the Compass community. The tools, support, and technology at Compass will enable me to provide my clients with such incredible next-level service, that I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I could not pass up. I can't wait to see where this new adventure takes me." -- Margaret Struble , Compass Agent

, Compass Agent "We're so excited to be partnering with Compass. Their high-level marketing and continued efforts to stay at the forefront of our industry align well with the design-forward brand we've worked hard to create. We look forward to utilizing their innovative tools and engaging with their wide network of talented agents from across the country!" -- Chlo Seymore + Susan Ungerleider , RED Collective, Compass Agents

, RED Collective, Compass Agents "Compass is truly like no firm I have ever encountered and I am humbled, honored, and jubilant to be here from day one. The culture, camaraderie, and energy are infectious. Joining Compass gives me the marketing and tech tools to help me be the best version of myself and that will, in turn, help my clients at every step of their real estate journey." -- David Worters , Compass Agent

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, our expansion into North Carolina, our operations in North Carolina, and our ability to successfully enter and grow in the North Carolina market or other territories. Statements containing words such as "could," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from our current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting our business, including, but not limited to, expansion into new markets, prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. For information about other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in our Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-expands-to-north-carolina-301279755.html

SOURCE Compass