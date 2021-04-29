Altibox Carrier Deploys 800G with Ciena to Fuel Digital Demands Across Europe





Altibox, one of the largest regional operators in Norway and Denmark, is utilizing Cienas (NYSE: CIEN) Waveserver 5 coherent optical solution to create a robust and flexible network for cloud providers, global webscale providers and large enterprises. With Cienas technology, Altibox Carrier can quickly respond to unpredictable demands and deliver high bandwidth connectivity, up to 800Gb/s, across any path as needed. These benefits are key to Altibox Carrier as it rolls out its subsea and terrestrial network to support the hyper-growth in traffic driven by video, internet of things and new cloud services.









With this new pan-European network, Altibox Carrier will be better positioned to grow its wholesale business by providing new service offerings and connectivity to global cloud and content providers.









Key Facts:















To address surging demands for high-growth applications while also meeting low carbon footprint goals, global cloud and content providers are increasingly building new data centers in Norway and Denmark.



















Cienas coherent optical solution enables Altibox Carrier to create an open, flexible architecture with rapid scalability in every direction and the ability to support new high bandwidth routes that connect these data centers to key digital hubs across Europe, including large cities such as Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Hamburg. With this move, Altibox Carrier is also strengthening its NO-UK+submarine+cable that spans 670km and connect routes between the Nordics, United Kingdom and US.



















Altibox Carrier is deploying Cienas Waveserver+5 platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme and 6500 flexible grid colorless, directionless, contentionless open line system, all managed by Cienas Manage%2C+Control+and+Plan+%28MCP%29 domain controller. The solution helps lay the foundation for a fully adaptive network with a programmable infrastructure that leverages coherent technology innovations and automation to provide higher levels of scale and resilience. Additionally, the openness of Cienas coherent optical solution offers network operators complete freedom in choice of technology and consumption models.













Executive Comments:















In Altibox Carrier, we mainly serve large scale customers in the 100G and above capacity range. We take great pride in responding quickly to our customers' needs and can provide tailored solutions while retaining advantages of scale from using standardized building blocks. Our customers have the highest demand for quality and availability. With Ciena as a key partner, we look forward to offering our customers increased capacity at even shorter lead times.





- Svein Arild Ims, Director, Altibox Carrier



















Innovation in todays digital ecosystem requires a network that embraces automation, openness, and scalability. As Altibox Carriermakes strides in evolving its business, Ciena continues to deliver the industry standard for highly efficient and programmable networks that can quickly adapt to fuel digital demands.





- Jrgen Hatheier, Chief Technology Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Ciena













About Ciena









Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the worlds most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.









Note to Ciena Investors









You are encouraged to review the Investors+section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005198/en/