Amwell Recognizes Leading Healthcare Organizations for Achieving Telehealth Excellence and Advancing Digital Care Delivery

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, announced the recipients of its annual Client Awards Program. Awards were given to organizations who demonstrated a profound commitment to advancing healthcare by empowering providers, pioneering new models of care, deploying innovative integrations, and closing inequalities in care. Even during the pandemic, these organizations exemplified telehealth excellence and led the way in providing and expanding safe access to quality care through new and innovative approaches.



COVID-19 put a strain on the entire healthcare industry, yet our clients have not only risen to the occasion, demonstrating unparalleled strength and resilience, they have also pushed the boundaries of whats possible by way of telehealth and have used technology to reimagine care delivery models and innovate experiences to better serve their providers, members and patients, said Ido Schoenberg, MD, Chairman and co-CEO of Amwell. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to support and enable so many of the worlds leading healthcare organizations as they work to provide greater access to more affordable, quality care and deliver better outcomes for all.



Winners were announced at Amwells annual Client Forum and were selected across four categories with consideration given to organizations who achieved a measurable impact through their telehealth endeavors.



Empowering Providers: For partnering with providers to enhance the virtual care experience for long-term adoption:





  • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA); and





  • Horizon Health Services





New Models, New Normal: For successfully adapting care delivery models to respond to rapidly changing healthcare circumstances:





  • Cook County Health; and





  • Northwell Health





Innovative Integrations: For identifying connection points within digital healthcare to improve clinical outcomes and user experiences:





  • AdventHealth; and





  • Anthem Inc.





Positive Impact: For proven success using telehealth to improve population needs and close inequities in care:





  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona;





  • M Health Fairview;





  • MedStar Health; and





  • National Association of Letter Carriers Health Benefit Plan





To learn more about these clients and their achievements please Click+here.



For more information on Amwell visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.amwell.com%2F



About Amwell



Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and over 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.amwell.com%2F.



American Well, Amwell, Converge and Carepoint are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as anticipate, believe, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, potential, predict, project, should, will, or would, or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.



Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005608/en/

